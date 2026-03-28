OU softball wins a wild one, 3-2, in eight innings at LSU

There is a reason why OU softball head coach Patty Gasso was so adamant this weekend will be the biggest challenge for the Sooners yet.

The LSU crowd, talent, going to be a battle. A battle that, on Friday, could not be contained in seven innings.

The Sooners, though, were able to find a way. Abby Dayton punctuated a memorable evening by driving in the game-winning run, 3-2, in eight innings at LSU.

Dayton had three hits and her RBI sacrifice fly ended up being the difference in a great first game between the Sooners and Tigers.

OU trailed 1-0 entering the seventh inning. Ailana Agbayani simply would not be out. After getting a single, Agbayani took a chance and tagged on a fly out. Safe.

Then, when she was at third, Agbayani got caught in a rundown that LSU did not execute well. Agbayani worked her way back to third base, everybody was safe. Bases loaded, one out for Kendall Wells.

No, it was not a home run. A bloop two-run single was more than enough.

The Tigers returned the favor to tie the game in the bottom half, evening it up with a two-out single.

Dayton surpassed the 200-hit mark for her career.

It was another great outing from Audrey Lowry in the circle. And it was Miali Guachino earning the win in relief after not being able to get the save in the seventh.

OU is now 33-2 overall and 7-0 in the SEC, a 22-game winning streak.

Game 2 is set for 11 a.m. Saturday on SEC Network. The final game is 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPN

It was the first game of the season for OU assistant coach Jen Rocha. Cancer free, one of the best coaches back in the saddle again.

Jen Rocha’s statement

“Hey, Sooner fans, just wanted to come on here and say thank you for all of your support and all of your well wishes and prayers and thoughts that came my way. It really meant a lot to me and my family.

“I was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cervical cancer. And so the last, since the beginning of the year, it’s really been a tough year for my family and I. But knowing that you all (fans) are out there supporting me again has just meant so much.

“And so I’m happy to report that our wonderful doctors at OU Health Medical Center, between what they can do and your prayers and what I know that God did, I’m happy to report that I’m cancer free, and I will be returning to the field very soon.

“I had a wonderful circle of friends that were helping me and supporting me through this along with my family,” Rocha said. “And so I’m just so grateful to be able to have the opportunity to represent Oklahoma, to be able to share my gifts with all of our players and our staff.

“What we do as coaches is more than just winning championships, and so I’m really happy that I can continue to help our student athletes use their gifts and their talents to be able to represent us and help them grow. I’m really excited to be back on the field with a new perspective, with a level of joy and excitement that I know only God can give.”