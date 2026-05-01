OU softball with a sixth inning to forget, downed by Texas A&M

OU softball was one out away from escaping damage in the bottom of the sixth. That one out, though, simply would not come.

The Sooners held a 5-3 lead when the game was suspended Thursday night. Resumed Friday, and after getting the second out in the sixth, Texas A&M put up a five-spot in the sixth as OU fell 8-5 to the Aggies on Friday afternoon.

Audrey Lowry pitched the initial 5.1 innings Thursday night. The game was suspended with one out in the bottom of the sixth late Thursday night. Lowry then came back to record the first out Friday before OU opted to put in Miali Guachino.

And for the first time in SEC play, Guachino could not deliver. She allowed her first runs in a relief appearance during the conference season. Guachino did not record an out, giving up four hits, four runs (three earned) with one walk.

Never the big blow, just the Aggies going station-to-station. Seven straight A&M hitters reached base, one way or another.

The loss prevents OU from being able to clinch a share of the SEC regular season title. OU, Alabama, Florida and A&M all remain in contention for the championship.

OU scored five runs with none of them actually being earned.

Freshman Kai Minor came up huge with a two-run double with two outs in the second. And then junior Ella Parker brought Minor home with a two-run home run.

Minor was in on the action in the fourth as well. A bloop single turned into a double because of Minor’s speed. Then another error at second base allowed Minor to come all the way around to score.

Lowry battled in her 5.2 innings of work. She tied a career high with eight strikeouts and routinely worked out of tough situations.

Freshman Kendall Wells did not hit a home run, going 0 for 2 with two walks. She remains at 36 for the season, one away from tying the NCAA single-season record.

Up next

Well, we shall see. OU (46-7 overall, 18-4 SEC) is supposed to play Game 2 against the Aggies at 5 p.m. Friday. But it really does not look like the weather is going to cooperate. Speculation is there could be a doubleheader Saturday to wrap up this series. It is simply not known at this time.