OU softball with historic 21-run inning, earns two more run-rule victories

Two grand slams and a three-run home run in one inning, well, that will work for OU softball. When it was all said and done, 21 runs on 11 hits. One inning.

The Sooners took care of Alabama State of 29-6 in five innings on Saturday.

OU actually trailed 4-0, and it was only OU up 6-5 heading into the bottom of the third. And then we left it at 27-5, drive home safely.

Freshman Lexi McDaniel hit a grand slam. Chaney Helton hit a three-run bomb. Then Abby Dayton closed out with a grand slam of her own. And it was Isabela Emerling who got it all started with a solo shot.

The 21 runs in a single inning is the most in Sooners history and the second-most in NCAA history.

Freshman Kendall Wells hit two home runs but not in the third inning. Helton drove in a ridiculous seven runs, while McDaniel brought home five.

OU (18-2) closes out its six-game set in four days with Southeastern Louisiana coming to Love’s Field on Sunday afternoon.

OU 10, Sam Houston State 2 (5)

For the first four innings, things went as well as you could have asked for OU softball and pitcher Sydney Berzon.

Scoreless frames, not much stress. Things got a little wonky in the fifth, but the Sooners were able to have her back.

A walk-off walk for Abby Dayton put the end to the victory for OU against visiting Sam Houston State on Saturday afternoon at Love’s Field.

Berzon gave up two runs in the fifth with OU initially leading 7-0 and left after 4.1 innings pitched. Miali Guachino came in and got a gem from Gabbie Garcia.

With runners on first and second, Garcia was able to make a nice stop, flip the ball to Ailana Agbayani to begin a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play.

Up 7-2 in the bottom of the fifth, OU closed it out with a home run from freshman star Kendall Wells. Then Sydney Barker and Dayton showed the patience, took the walks, got the runs and ended the game.

It was Allyssa Parker who got the ball rolling, hitting a solo shot in the second inning. Junior Kasidi Pickering added a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Berzon allowed four hits, walked two and struck out two in improving to 2-1 this season.