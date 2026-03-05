OU softball with two doubleheaders this weekend, revised Okana schedule
It is March, and it is Oklahoma weather, time to adjust for OU softball. The goal remains to get all four games in, but it is going to be a much different schedule.
OU softball announced a schedule change for the Okana Invitational on Wednesday night. Originally scheduled to begin Friday, the event will be all day Saturday and Sunday out at Love’s Field in Norman.
Due to anticipated inclement weather this weekend, Oklahoma Softball’s Okana Invitational will have an updated schedule. The Sooners will not play on Friday and instead will play Abilene Christian and Louisiana once apiece on both Saturday and Sunday.
The Sooners are coming off yet another impressive victory, 16-4 in five innings Tuesday at North Texas.
OU freshman Kendall Wells continues to tear it up, now at 16 home runs this season. As a team, the Sooners have 91, including five against the Mean Green. Wells is on track to smash the freshman record as is the team for most home runs in a single season.
Updated Schedule (Including Non-OU Games) | Love’s Field | Norman, Okla.
Saturday
11:30 am — Abilene Christian vs Louisiana
2 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Abilene Christian
5 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Louisiana
Sunday
10 a.m. — Abilene Christian vs Louisiana
12:30 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Louisiana
3 p.m. — Oklahoma vs. Abilene Christian