OU sophomore Gabbie Garcia powers Sooners to run-rule win

It’s one thing to expect a dominant performance from OU softball, but then another to actually see it. Through two games Friday? The Sooners put up 35 runs.

Gabbie Garcia (6) and Ailana Agbayani (5) combined for 11 RBIs in the 18-6 run-rule (5 innings) victory against New Mexico State on Friday afternoon.

Garcia was only the home run of the second game for the Sooners until a six-run fifth inning all came via the long ball. Freshman Kendall Wells got into the act as did Agbayani and sophomore Tia Milloy.

Garcia and Agbayani each had three hits.

A little uneven outing in the circle from Kierston Deal and Audrey Lowry. Both allowed three runs, with Lowry picking up her fourth win of the season. She came in relief of Deal in the second inning.

OU scored in the first (4), third (8) and the fifth (6) to improve to 5-1 this season.

OU 17, Montana 0 (5)

Not sure what else Isabela Emerling could have done to show Patty Gasso she’s still ready. Emerling hit three home runs in the victory against Montana on Friday afternoon in Las Cruces, N.M.

It’s going to be a battle for Emerling to get quality time, especially with the way freshman catcher Kendall Wells performed to start her career.

Oh, by the way, Wells went deep, too, Friday, driving in two runs.

But Emerling had a solo shot, a two-run bomb and a three-run round-tripper. OU, as a team, had eight home runs. That’s the most in a single game since 2021.

Sydney Barker, Ailana Agbayani, Kai Minor and Kasidi Pickering also homered for the Sooners.

OU (4-1) put up six in the top of the second and six in the top of the fifth to leave no doubt in the first of five games this weekend.

In the circle, it was Miali Guachino getting the call. Her first start at OU, and she delivered. Guachino threw 4.1 innings, allowing no hits, walking one and striking out six to earn her initial win as a Sooner. Berkley Zache came in for the final two outs, working out of a jam in the process.

Upcoming Weekend Schedule – Las Cruces, N.M. / El Paso, Texas

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. (vs. Minnesota)

Saturday, Feb. 14 at 1 p.m. (vs. Idaho State)

—

Sunday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. (at UTEP)