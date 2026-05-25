OU sophomore Tia Milloy to enter the transfer portal

With the OU softball season surprisingly coming to an end Sunday, well, guess it is time for the transfer portal.

It remains to be seen just how active this will be for the Sooners, in terms of departures. But there are a few that a lot of fans are probably expecting.

And one that wasted zero time. Sophomore utility player Tia Milloy announced her intentions to hit the portal Monday afternoon.

After much consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility left. I will leave Norman with countless memories and a family for life. Thank you to my teammates and coaches, & thank you Sooner nation for 2 amazing seasons❤️

@SoftballPortal pic.twitter.com/v4zYFlI3Gv — Tia Milloy (@tia_milloy) May 25, 2026

Milloy hit .353 this season, with 12 hits in 34 trips to the plate. She also had four home runs and 22 RBIs. Most of that damage, though, was early in the season.

When SEC and postseason play rolled around, Milloy was used primarily as a pinch-runner. She scored 20 times as a sophomore and had four stolen bases.

Milloy appeared in 41 games this season, starting five. Her final appearance was during the OU season-ending loss to Mississippi State on Sunday, pinch-running for freshman star Kendall Wells in the third inning.

“Strong,” head coach Patty Gasso told SoonerScoop about Milloy back at preseason media day. “I keep using that work but hard-hitting. Tia, I think last year was very nervous. She played nervous and uncertain. There’s a certainty behind her, a confident behind her now that definitely has her threatening to get into this lineup.”

Milloy was someone to watch for hitting the portal last summer. She decided to stick it out and give it another go. But it became apparent that, despite how immensely talented she is, Milloy was not about to make a big splash at OU.

She has all the potential in the world to do so, but it just won’t be in Norman.