OU star Gabbie Garcia gives an update: 'See u in August!'

Playing the social media game, there were two names OU softball fans were worried about hitting the transfer portal.

Junior Kasidi Pickering and star shortstop Gabbie Garcia. The evidence? Both had taken anything OU off their Instagram bio.

It proved to be correct with Pickering, who entered the portal Monday. But Garcia? No news had been good news Monday and Tuesday.

And maybe, just maybe, Garcia squashed all those fears with a social media post Wednesday.

“See u in August!” the message started. “There’s beauty in the struggle.” – J. Cole. “The highs are great, but the growth happens in the grind. Grateful for it all. Love Yourz.”

Update from #Sooners star SS Gabbie Garcia (via Instagram): pic.twitter.com/QZ0jPL1z77 — Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) June 10, 2026

Garcia had a tremendous freshman season but was only better as a sophomore. She hit .395 with 22 home runs and 71 RBIs. But even if you took away her offensive numbers, Garcia has been nails defensively.

There were rumors running rampant in the last few months about Garcia, not necessarily mad at OU, but itching for the chance to come back home to Arizona.

The transfer portal window did just open, and a lot could change. But this post from Garcia might be the best sign to say she will return to Norman for her junior season.

OU portal departures (4)

Kasidi Pickering

One that had been rumored about for the last couple of weeks. With each day, it felt like no news was good news. However, that all changed with Pickering entering the portal. The junior has been a star for OU in her three seasons. But it became apparent as the season ended that Pickering was going to leave the program.

Berkley Zache

A freshman pitcher that showed a lot of promise. But there has been a tendency from the family to want to find something different. Zache was used in the Norman Regional and Super Regional, so you know what the Sooners thought of her. Should have a lot of suitors. Was ranked No. 13 overall for 2025 class.

Riley Zache

Well, at least now we know what happened. Riley Zache was never going to be a huge part of the 2026 plans, but she would have been a part. Instead, she revealed that a concussion and issues afterward, ended her 2026 before it could begin. She redshirted this season.

Tia Milloy

What might have been. Milloy was ranked No. 23 overall for the 2024 class. And it was always felt like she was on the cusp of busting through, but she didn’t. You have to believe Milloy’s best ball is all in front of her. But, obviously, it will not happen in Norman.

Incoming (6)

IF Ki’ele Ho-Ching (No. 18 overall by Softball America)

P EK Smith (No. 15)

P Keegan Baker (No. 20)

P Malaya Majam-Finch (No. 54)

IF Ori Mailo (No. 4, was on campus for 2026 season)

OF Payton Westra (No. 2)

Out of Eligibility (5)

2B Ailana Agbayani

OF Abby Dayton

C/UTL Isabela Emerling

P Sydney Berzon

P Kierston Deal