Miali Guachino brilliant as OU takes down Kansas, one win away from Regional title

If OU softball can get more outings like that from Miali Guachino, then the rest of the NCAA field better look out.

It has not always been so smooth for the sophomore, but she brought her best stuff Saturday. And Kansas simply had no answer.

Guachino was terrific, combined with the OU offense and chalk up another run-rule victory with a 9-0 win (5 innings) against KU at Love’s Field in the Norman Regional.

Guachino came out dealing and never let up. She had two strikeouts in each of the initial two innings and had at least one strikeout in the first four innings.

Guachino only allowed one hit in improving to 15-2 this season.

KU held OU at bay for a bit until the Sooners turned it on in the fourth. The crooked number (six runs) that officially put the game away.

And in the six-run frame? Not one home run. That is something head coach Patty Gasso has been hoping for time and time again. Manufacturing some runs, playing station-to-station. Can’t always be the long ball.

But it was early. Junior Kasidi Pickering got the scoring started with a two-run shot in the bottom of the second. Isabela Emerling followed with a solo home run, the 13th time the Sooners have had back-to-back shots this season.

Then in the fourth, it was RBI doubles by Emerling, Abby Dayton, an RBI single by Kai Minor and a two-run single by Gabbie Garcia. One more was tacked on via wild pitch.

OU is one game away from going back to the Super Regional.

Up next

A long day and night of waiting for OU, but the Sooners will take it. Michigan plays Binghamton, with the winner of that facing KU. The winner of that game Saturday night will then advance to the Norman Regional final vs. OU at 2 p.m. Sunday. OU (50-8) will need to win just one game, while the other squad will have to beat the Sooners back-to-back to advance.