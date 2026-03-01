OU three-guard attack (Nijel Pack, Dayton Forsythe, Xzayvier Brown) too much for LSU

This is all OU basketball can do. Because of the position it put itself in during that nine-game losing streak, all you can do is go one game at a time.

It might be too little and too late, but the fight is still there. And the fight combined with the execution was more than enough in an 83-67 victory at LSU on Saturday evening.

Head coach Porter Moser has always been a fan of having at least two guards on the floor at once who can handle the ball.

With all three (Nijel Pack, Xzayvier Brown, Dayton Forsythe) healthy, you got an idea of how that could work against the Tigers.

Guys took their turns. Brown early, Forsythe off the bench, Pack as the closer. Add it all up, and the trio combined for 54 points.

Pack led the way with 21 points that included making five 3-pointers. Brown had 20 points and added a couple of steals. Forsythe pitched in with 13 points in 17 minutes and continues his late-season surge since recovering from ankle injuries.

OU trailed 5-0 and went on a 10-0 run and handled things from there. Pack hit a huge 3-pointer as time was expiring in the first half to give the Sooners a 41-33 advantage.

The second half saw the guards get some help from the bigs. Most notably? Mo Wague. Two points and two fouls in the first half, Wague brought that activity and production again.

Wague finished with 10 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. For the two-win week? Wague had 28 points, 18 rebounds and seven blocks. The Sooners will win a lot of games if Wague can maintain that. And he never picked up foul No. 3.

Up next

Time for senior night. OU (15-14 overall, 5-11 SEC) welcomes Missouri to the Lloyd Noble Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Their first encounter? Might be a definition of a sliding doors moment. Mizzou with the 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime and then the 3-pointer at the overtime buzzer to win by one. OU would love nothing more than to get that win back.

The Sooners have now won four of their last six and two of their last three on the road.