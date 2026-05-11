OU to face Michigan on Big Noon Kickoff

OU football is headed to Ann Arbor next fall — and Big Noon Kickoff is coming with it.

FOX’s college football pregame show announced it will originate from Michigan Stadium when the Sooners visit the Wolverines on Sept. 12, marking one of the marquee non-conference matchups of the 2026 season. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on FOX.

For OU, it continues a trend of national visibility. The Sooners have been one of the more frequent Big Noon Kickoff destinations among non-Big Ten programs, ranking fourth all-time in appearances behind Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State as of 2023.

OU’s last Big Noon Kickoff appearance was the Oklahoma at Kansas game on October 28, 2023 — that was the seventh time Big Noon Kickoff had originated from an Oklahoma game. Once OU moved to the SEC in 2024, their games shifted almost entirely to ESPN/ABC/SEC Network, so they haven’t been on FOX’s Big Noon window since. That makes the Michigan game in 2026 the first Big Noon Kickoff appearance for the Sooners in nearly three years.

Game times for the rest of the 2026 schedule are expected to be released soon. SEC kickoff times were typically announced at the conference’s spring meetings at the end of May/early June.

The full 2026 schedule: