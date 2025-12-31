OU top 10 moments of 2025: Nos. 10-6, SEC softball comeback for the ages
OU entered 2025 with a lot of questions. A lot of coaches like Brent Venables and Porter Moser absolutely on the hot seat.
It was a fun year in Norman. A lot of strides were made. OU fans are sure as heck hoping a lot more to be done in 2026.
Before we officially turn the calendar, let us look back. It’s time for the top 10 moments of 2025 as covered by SoonerScoop.
No. 10: Bowe Bentley commits to OU
We start in recruiting. OU, for the most part, had sat out of the high stakes at quarterback in high school recruiting. The 2026 class was the first time since 2023 class (Jackson Arnold) where it felt like Venables was really shooting for a star. And OU got it with Bowe Bentley. This might be No. 10 for 2025, and Bentley might end up producing a top moment in 2026 and beyond. We’ll all find out together.
SoonerScoop said… (Josh McCuistion)
No. 9: Aaliyah Chavez signs with Sooners
OK, sure, the No. 1 prospect in the country is going to sign with OU women’s basketball. Like that’s really going to happen. And then we got closer and closer to the moment, and, um, yes, this will happen. Then it did. Chavez committed with zero drama and signed easily. So far? Chavez has been everything the experts thought she could be. Enjoy the ride now because it’s only going to get better.
SoonerScoop said… (George Stoia)
No. 8: Gabbie Garcia punctuates SEC history
You might remember the SEC tournament softball semifinal between OU and Arkansas. And you might remember the Razorbacks taking a 6-1 lead. Head coach Patty Gasso had the same message, one inning at a time. One solo home run at a time, too, until Gabbie Garcia. A three-run walk-off to punctuate the biggest comeback ever in SEC tournament history. From down 6-1 to winning 8-6, that was a moment.
SoonerScoop said… (Bob Przybylo)
No. 7: OU is gonna do this thing, punch that playoff ticket
You can’t win at Tennessee and Alabama and then blow it vs. LSU, right? But the Sooners were in danger of doing just that. Call it nerves or whatever you want, but it was iffy there for quite a while. Then Isaiah Sategna happened, wide open for the 58-yard touchdown. And there was Peyton Bowen to put the final stamp, deflecting the pass on fourth down to earn the 17-13 victory. OU was indeed going to the College Football Playoff, and it was coming to Norman.
SoonerScoop said… (George Stoia)
No. 6: Baranczyk and crew reach Sweet 16
Men’s basketball was all about making the Dance. But for Jennie Baranczyk and crew? Get to that second weekend. It happened, and it happened in Norman. Iowa gave OU a tussle for a bit before the Sooners were simply too much. Ended up being a 34-point blowout in a 96-62 victory, a Monday afternoon to remember at the Lloyd Noble Center. Skylar Vann led the way with 17 points.
SoonerScoop said… (George Stoia)