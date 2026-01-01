OU top 10 moments of 2025: That Alabama day, tickets punched, a softball comeback

OU entered 2025 with a lot of questions. A lot of coaches like Brent Venables and Porter Moser absolutely on the hot seat.

It was a fun year in Norman. A lot of strides were made. OU fans are sure as heck hoping a lot more to be done in 2026.

Before we officially turn the calendar, let us look back. It’s time for the top 10 moments of 2025 as covered by SoonerScoop.

No. 10: Bowe Bentley commits to OU

We start in recruiting. OU, for the most part, had sat out of the high stakes at quarterback in high school recruiting. The 2026 class was the first time since 2023 class (Jackson Arnold) where it felt like Venables was really shooting for a star. And OU got it with Bowe Bentley. This might be No. 10 for 2025, and Bentley might end up producing a top moment in 2026 and beyond. We’ll all find out together.

SoonerScoop said… (Josh McCuistion)

No. 9: Aaliyah Chavez signs with Sooners

OK, sure, the No. 1 prospect in the country is going to sign with OU women’s basketball. Like that’s really going to happen. And then we got closer and closer to the moment, and, um, yes, this will happen. Then it did. Chavez committed with zero drama and signed easily. So far? Chavez has been everything the experts thought she could be. Enjoy the ride now because it’s only going to get better.

SoonerScoop said… (George Stoia)

No. 8: Gabbie Garcia punctuates SEC history

You might remember the SEC tournament softball semifinal between OU and Arkansas. And you might remember the Razorbacks taking a 6-1 lead. Head coach Patty Gasso had the same message, one inning at a time. One solo home run at a time, too, until Gabbie Garcia. A three-run walk-off to punctuate the biggest comeback ever in SEC tournament history. From down 6-1 to winning 8-6, that was a moment.

SoonerScoop said… (Bob Przybylo)

No. 7: OU is gonna do this thing, punch that playoff ticket

You can’t win at Tennessee and Alabama and then blow it vs. LSU, right? But the Sooners were in danger of doing just that. Call it nerves or whatever you want, but it was iffy there for quite a while. Then Isaiah Sategna happened, wide open for the 58-yard touchdown. And there was Peyton Bowen to put the final stamp, deflecting the pass on fourth down to earn the 17-13 victory. OU was indeed going to the College Football Playoff, and it was coming to Norman.

SoonerScoop said… (George Stoia)

No. 6: Baranczyk and crew reach Sweet 16

Men’s basketball was all about making the Dance. But for Jennie Baranczyk and crew? Get to that second weekend. It happened, and it happened in Norman. Iowa gave OU a tussle for a bit before the Sooners were simply too much. Ended up being a 34-point blowout in a 96-62 victory, a Monday afternoon to remember at the Lloyd Noble Center. Skylar Vann led the way with 17 points.

SoonerScoop said… (George Stoia)

No. 5: No snub for Porter Moser on Selection Sunday

The second team out his initial season. Then the First Team out in year No. 3. It couldn’t happen again for head coach Porter Moser. And it didn’t. You had to wait until the final bracket was announced but nobody was sweating it out. OU, because of a strong close in March, punched that elusive ticket. The Sooners were a No. 9 seed, and Jeremiah Fears and Jalon Moore got that opportunity to dance.

SoonerScoop said… (Bob Przybylo)

A moment, a night you simply had to be there. A college football home game in December, and it was incredibly memorable. OU-Alabama in the College Football Playoff. You might turn it off after it was 17-0 for the Sooners. It, of course, didn’t end the way any Sooner fan was hoping, but if you were in attendance, you won’t forget it. From the hot seat to the playoff for Brent Venables and Team 131.

SoonerScoop said… (George Stoia)

No. 3: Ella Parker, are you serious?

Patty Gasso doesn’t believe in Sooner Magic. She coined the term Clutchness. And you want clutchness? Ella Parker personifies it. This one plate appearance is everything Gasso talks about. Down 3-1 against Tennessee to open the Women’s College World Series, OU had two on with two out. And Parker did it. A three-run walk-off bomb off Karlyn Pickens. OU was denied its fifth straight national title, but that week in OKC was a crazy one and fun one to remember.

SoonerScoop said… (Bob Przybylo)

No. 2: Sooners overcome dark mode in Neyland

The only way OU was going to make the College Football Playoff was to go out there and earn it. Before you could even look toward Tuscaloosa, you had to get through Knoxville. You had to go into Neyland Stadium with Tennessee in Dark Mode and pull of the upset. OU did just that. Forcing three turnovers in the first half, including a play that will go down in program lore with R Mason Thomas and the 71-yard scoop-and-score. Sooners 33, Vols 27.

SoonerScoop said… (George Stoia)

No. 1: OU makes the statement in Tuscaloosa

Took a breather with a bye week, and then it was onto Alabama. This was surely going to be the game that shows how fake this Sooner team was. Ha, except it wasn’t. Eli Bowen had all of Sooner Nation officially believing with an 87-yard pick-six in the first half. Once again, causing chaos with turnovers. The defense, per usual, was up for the task. And it was Peyton Bowen ending the last sliver of hope for Bama. Sooners 23, Crimson Tide 21.

SoonerScoop said… (George Stoia)