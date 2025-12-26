OU top 10 plays of 2025: Nos. 10-1, one final salute to R Mason Thomasby: Bob Przybylo23 hours agoBPrzybyloRead In AppOU Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) and defensive lineman Taylor Wein (44) celebrate after a safety during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday,Sept. 20, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-17.OU top 10 plays of 2025: Nos. 10-1, one final salute to R Mason Thomas and that iconic play at Neyland Stadium.