OU voted to finish seventh in SEC preseason poll; 10 Sooners named all-conference

OU football was voted to finish seventh in the SEC preseason media poll, the conference announced on Friday.

SEC Media Days wrapped up earlier this week, with the Sooners having their day on Friday. Oklahoma is one of the most intriguing teams in the conference this season, coming off a 10-3 season and making the College Football Playoff. There’s a lot of optimism around the program, which is why being picked seventh might be a surprise, but speaks to the depth of the league. Last year, it was voted to finish 10th.

Georgia was the media’s pick to win the conference, with Texas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, LSU and Alabama right behind the Bulldogs in that order.

1. Georgia 2. Texas 3. Ole Miss 4. Texas A&M 5. LSU 6. Alabama 7. Oklahoma 8. Tennessee 9. Florida 10. Missouri 11. South Carolina 12. Auburn 13. Vanderbilt 14. Kentucky 15. Mississippi State 16. Arkansas

As for the three All-SEC teams, OU was well-represented this year. The Sooners had 10 players voted to one of the three teams. K Tate Sandell and LS Ben Anderson were the only Oklahoma players selected to first-team All-SEC.

OU did have a lot of guys voted to the second team: DL David Stone, DL Taylor Wein, LB Kip Lewis, CB Eli Bowen, S Peyton Bowen, OL Michael Fasusi, WR Isaiah Sategna and P Grayson Miller.

Last year, OU had only three players selected: DL R Mason Thomas, RB Jaydn Ott and LS Ben Anderson.

George Stoia’s SEC preseason poll

Below is SoonerScoop’s George Stoia’s preseason poll in which he voted on earlier this week, in which he picked OU to finish fourth in the conference.

1. Georgia, 2. Texas A&M, 3. Alabama, 4. Oklahoma, 5. Texas, 6. Ole Miss, 7. LSU, 8. Tennessee, 9. South Carolina, 10. Missouri, 11. Florida, 12. Vanderbilt, 13. Kentucky, 14. Mississippi State, 15. Auburn, 16. Arkansas.

Stoia also voted for the following OU players to make All-SEC.

DL David Stone, DL Taylor Wein, DL Jayden Jackson, LB Kip Lewis, LB Owen Heinecke, CB Eli Bowen, CB Courtland Guillory, S Peyton Bowen, OL Michael Fasusi, WR Isaiah Sategna, K Tate Sandell, LS Ben Anderson.