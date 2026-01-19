OU wide receiver Ivan Carreon to return to Sooners

It has been said the transfer portal can giveth and taketh, and sometimes it can do both in the span of days with the same player as OU just found out again.

Wide receiver Ivan Carreon, who had originally entered the portal, will now remove his name from the portal and return to OU, per a report from OU Insider on Monday.

Carreon was one of four receivers from the Class of 2024 to enter the portal this month. Zion Ragins (Mississippi State), Zion Kearney (Wisconsin) and KJ Daniels (Alabama-Birmingham) have all found their next spot.

Carreon, though, hadn’t. He did take an official visit to Texas State during this process but hadn’t committed anywhere.

Carreon played in 11 games for OU in the 2025 season but only had two catches for 35 yards. His size, though, is always going to give him an opportunity.

Wide receivers coach Emmett Jones has liked Carreon for a long time, dating back to Carreon’s time in high school. The OU receiver room lost a lot of guys to the portal during this month. Perhaps opening the door for Carreon a bit more.

But it won’t be easy, and it won’t be a given. Just because he’s back won’t guarantee Carreon will have a bigger role for OU in 2026.

The Sooners checked the receiver box in the portal by adding former Virginia star Trell Harris and former Texas receiver Parker Livingstone.

All that is guaranteed is an opportunity to show what he can do.

Carreon is the second OU player to enter the portal and then return. Most notably was defensive end Adepoju Adebawore last Monday. Instead of days or weeks, Adebawore was in the portal for minutes before withdrawing to return to OU for a fourth season.

The transfer portal window is technically closed, although moves will still happen in the days and weeks to come. OU classes begin Tuesday.