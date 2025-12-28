OU will be front 'n center during college football all-star games

Following a great 2025 season, you’re now seeing the respect OU football players have from the rest of the college football world.

One invitation after another for OU seniors in the Senior Bowl and Hula Bowl. More, most likely, still to come.

OU accepted Senior Bowl invitations (Jan. 31)

WR Deion Burks

2025 season: 57 receptions for 620 yards, four touchdowns

Burks credits this season about fighting through adversity. He started out hot, disappeared and then ended with a bang. Burks scored a touchdown in each of the last two outings and had more than 100 yards in the loss to Alabama in the College Football Playoff. Burks spent two seasons in Norman.

LB Kendal Daniels

2025 season: 53 tackles, fumble recovery

One season as a Sooner, but Daniels made it count. Everybody wondered if he could be the actual Cheetah that head coach Brent Venables envisioned. Yep, Daniels was that guy for OU. He cannot keep gushing about his one season with the Sooners, and he should test off the charts coming up in these all-star environments.

DT Gracen Halton

2025 season: 33 tackles, 3.5 sacks, forced fumble, fumble recovery touchdown

A pillar of the OU defense. If you think Halton’s numbers aren’t all that impressive, you have to remember, of course, the four-headed monster at defensive tackle. Halton was solid all the time and had true moments of greatness. A tremendous leader in the locker room, he is one of those guys that have set the foundation.

LB Owen Heinecke

2025 season: 74 tackles, three sacks, forced fumble

OK, have to put the qualifier out there. This is all assuming Heinecke is denied by the NCAA for another year of eligibility. Heinecke went from special teams warrior to an undeniable force at linebacker this season. R Mason Thomas finished the play of the season, but who started it at Tennessee? Yep, it was indeed Heinecke.

DE R Mason Thomas

2025 season: 26 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, 71-yard fumble recovery touchdown

One play has made Thomas a legend. But he is certainly more than just that history-making scoop-and-score against Tennessee. The safety against Auburn. Thomas was nicknamed the Closer and for good reason. He was so good, so dominant and seemed to only get stronger as the game wore on.

Hula Bowl (Jan. 10)

DE Marvin Jones Jr.

2025 season: 20 tackles, two sacks

Maybe the numbers don’t pop out to you, but Jones certainly had some moments. The problem was that defensive end group became so stacked that he didn’t see every single snap. OU did bring out the best in Jones, and it will be interesting to see where he goes from here during the pre-Draft process.

S Robert Spears-Jennings

2025 season: 59 tackles, forced fumble, interception

Along with Halton, here is another pillar of the defense. Spears-Jennings had the knack for the big-time play as a junior. This season was more about being steady than spectacular. He did have a nice interception against Tennessee. Spears-Jennings also has been pivotal in mentoring that safety room for the OU future.