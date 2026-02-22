OU wins third straight ranked game, beating No. 21 Tennessee

No. 11 OU women’s basketball won its third-straight ranked game on Sunday, beating No. 21 Tennessee 100-93 at the Lloyd Noble Center.

The Sooners find themselves behind early, trailing by two at the end of the first quarter. But a 12-2 run to end the first half gave them a 47-45 advantage at the half. OU was able to pull away a little in the third quarter, taking a 71-64 lead into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Tennessee was able to cut the deficit to as little as two early in the quarter. The Lady Vols even cut the lead to 93-90 with 32 seconds to play. But thanks to some big missed free throws from the Lady Vols and some big makes from OU, the Sooners escaped with the win.

OU was 35-of-45 from the free throw line compared to 23-of-33 for Tennessee. The Sooners scored their last 14 points from the free throw line. There were 36 free throws shot combined in the fourth quarter alone. There were 53 fouls called in the game.

All five of Oklahoma’s starters scored in double-digits. Junior forward Sahara Williams led the way with 22 points and nine rebounds. Freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez was right behind her, scoring 21 points, going 10-of-10 from the free-throw line. Senior center Raegan Beers added 18 points and 18 rebounds, while Payton Verhulst scored 17 and Zya Vann 15.

“We’re a great team,” Beers said. “We’re really hard to guard when all five people on the floor are scoring for us, and I felt like we did a good job of that tonight. When they sent two to one person — whether it was me or someone else — someone was wide open and hit a shot, or we made the extra pass. That’s something we’ve really tried to focus on more: team basketball, both offensively and defensively. When we move the ball and get reversals, it’s hard for anybody to double-team us.”

With the win, OU is now 21-6 on the season, including a 9-5 SEC record. It’s also now 6-6 in quad-one games, making the Sooners just one of 13 teams to have six quad-one wins.

“I honestly believe this team decided a long time ago not to feel sorry for ourselves and just to focus on getting better, and I think that’s what you’re seeing,” coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “It’s not like we’re crushing people; we’re getting this amazing experience where every single player is making big plays, especially over these last three games.

“Zya Vann, Raegan, Payton, Aaliyah Chavez, Sahara — everybody is making big plays, and every single game it’s someone different. There are multiple moments in each of those games where someone else’s number is called… They really are turning into a better team, and that’s what we’re seeing.”

OU has only two regular-season games remaining this season, against Arkansas and Missouri. Oklahoma’s final home game of the season will be Thursday at 6 p.m. CT against the Razorbacks. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.