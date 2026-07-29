Sooner Scoop Softball
OU with strong presence for USA Softball International Cup
OU softball fans looking for some summertime action? The Sooners and some former stars have you covered for the next several days.
The USA Softball International Cup—previously known as the World Cup of Softball—returns to OKC (Devon Park) after a six-year hiatus.
And OU is littered throughout it. Three of the eight teams feature multiple players with ties to the crimson and cream.
And, of course, OU head coach Patty Gasso leading the charge.
Since the event began in 2005, Team USA has compiled an all-time record of 83–7 and has won 11 of the 14 tournaments, with Japan claiming the other three titles.
Watch all USA games on ESPN+, with all non-USA games streaming on USASoftball.TV.
American Samoa
Ailana Agbayani
Ori Mailo
US Elite
Gabbie Garcia
Keilani Ricketts
Kendall Wells
US WNT
Alyssa Brito
Jayda Coleman
Tiare Jennings
Kelly Maxwell
USA Softball International Cup Schedule
|Thursday, July 30
|10 a.m. CT
|GM #1
|American Samoa vs Japan
|Live Stats
|1 p.m. CT
|GM #2
|China vs Canada
|Live Stats
|4 p.m. CT
|GM #3
|U.S. Elite vs Chinese Taipei
|Live Stats
|7 p.m. CT
|GM #4
|Australia vs U.S. WNT
*Teacher Appreciation Night
|Live Stats
|Friday, July 31
|10 a.m. CT
|GM #5
|Japan vs Chinese Taipei
|Live Stats
|1 p.m. CT
|GM #6
|China vs Australia
|Live Stats
|4 p.m. CT
|GM #7
|American Samoa vs U.S. Elite
|Live Stats
|7 p.m. CT
|GM #8
|Canada vs U.S. WNT
*Cancer Awareness Night
|Live Stats
|Saturday, August 1
|10 a.m. CT
|GM #9
|Chinese Taipei vs American Samoa
|Live Stats
|1 p.m. CT
|GM #10
|Australia vs Canada
|Live Stats
|4 p.m. CT
|GM #11
|U.S. WNT vs China
|Live Stats
|7 p.m. CT
|GM #12
|U.S. Elite vs Japan
*Military & First Responder Night
|Live Stats
|Sunday, August 2
|10 a.m. CT
|GM #13
|Group A #4 vs Group B #3
|Live Stats
|TBD
|1 p.m. CT
|GM #14
|Group B #4 vs Group A #3
|Live Stats
|TBD
|4 p.m. CT
|GM #15
|Group B #2 vs Group A #1
|Live Stats
|TBD
|7 p.m. CT
|GM #16
|Group A #2 vs Group B #1
*Family Night
|Live Stats
|TBD
|Monday, August 3
|9 a.m. CT
|GM #17
|Loser GM 13 vs Loser GM 14
|Live Stats
|TBD
|12 p.m. CT
|GM #18
|Winner GM 13 vs Winner GM 14
|Live Stats
|TBD
|3 p.m. CT
|GM #19
|Loser GM 15 vs Loser GM 16
|Live Stats
|TBD
|7 p.m. CT
|GM #20
|Winner GM 15 vs Winner GM 16
*Team Night
|Live Stats
|TBD
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