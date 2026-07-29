Skip to main content
Oklahoma
Join Now
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
Sooner Scoop
+

Sooner Scoop Softball

OU with strong presence for USA Softball International Cup

Bob Przybylo
Bob Przybylo@BPrzybylo
54m

OU softball fans looking for some summertime action? The Sooners and some former stars have you covered for the next several days.

The USA Softball International Cup—previously known as the World Cup of Softball—returns to OKC (Devon Park) after a six-year hiatus.

And OU is littered throughout it. Three of the eight teams feature multiple players with ties to the crimson and cream.

And, of course, OU head coach Patty Gasso leading the charge.

Since the event began in 2005, Team USA has compiled an all-time record of 83–7 and has won 11 of the 14 tournaments, with Japan claiming the other three titles.

Watch all USA games on ESPN+, with all non-USA games streaming on USASoftball.TV.

American Samoa

Ailana Agbayani
Ori Mailo

US Elite

Gabbie Garcia
Keilani Ricketts
Kendall Wells

US WNT

Alyssa Brito
Jayda Coleman
Tiare Jennings
Kelly Maxwell

USA Softball International Cup Schedule

Thursday, July 3010 a.m. CTGM #1American Samoa vs JapanLive Stats
1 p.m. CTGM #2China vs CanadaLive Stats
4 p.m. CTGM #3U.S. Elite vs Chinese TaipeiLive Stats
7 p.m. CTGM #4Australia vs U.S. WNT
*Teacher Appreciation Night		Live Stats
Friday, July 3110 a.m. CTGM #5Japan vs Chinese TaipeiLive Stats
1 p.m. CTGM #6China vs AustraliaLive Stats
4 p.m. CTGM #7American Samoa vs U.S. EliteLive Stats
7 p.m. CTGM #8Canada vs U.S. WNT
*Cancer Awareness Night		Live Stats
Saturday, August 110 a.m. CTGM #9Chinese Taipei vs American SamoaLive Stats
1 p.m. CTGM #10Australia vs CanadaLive Stats
4 p.m. CTGM #11U.S. WNT vs ChinaLive Stats
7 p.m. CTGM #12U.S. Elite vs Japan
*Military & First Responder Night		Live Stats
Sunday, August 210 a.m. CTGM #13Group A #4 vs Group B #3Live StatsTBD
1 p.m. CTGM #14Group B #4 vs Group A #3Live StatsTBD
4 p.m. CTGM #15Group B #2 vs Group A #1Live StatsTBD
7 p.m. CTGM #16Group A #2 vs Group B #1
*Family Night		Live StatsTBD
Monday, August 39 a.m. CTGM #17Loser GM 13 vs Loser GM 14Live StatsTBD
12 p.m. CTGM #18Winner GM 13 vs Winner GM 14Live StatsTBD
3 p.m. CTGM #19Loser GM 15 vs Loser GM 16Live StatsTBD
7 p.m. CTGM #20Winner GM 15 vs Winner GM 16
*Team Night		Live StatsTBD

Discuss This Article

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Sooner Scoop in the The Crimson Corner.

The Crimson Corner

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors

KEEP SCROLLING

More from Sooner Scoop

More Sooner Scoop News