OU with strong presence for USA Softball International Cup

OU softball fans looking for some summertime action? The Sooners and some former stars have you covered for the next several days.

The USA Softball International Cup—previously known as the World Cup of Softball—returns to OKC (Devon Park) after a six-year hiatus.

And OU is littered throughout it. Three of the eight teams feature multiple players with ties to the crimson and cream.

And, of course, OU head coach Patty Gasso leading the charge.

Since the event began in 2005, Team USA has compiled an all-time record of 83–7 and has won 11 of the 14 tournaments, with Japan claiming the other three titles.

Watch all USA games on ESPN+, with all non-USA games streaming on USASoftball.TV.

American Samoa

Ailana Agbayani

Ori Mailo

US Elite

Gabbie Garcia

Keilani Ricketts

Kendall Wells

US WNT

Alyssa Brito

Jayda Coleman

Tiare Jennings

Kelly Maxwell

USA Softball International Cup Schedule