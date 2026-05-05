OU women's basketball adds four players from NCAA Transfer Portal
OU women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk and her staff have been busy this offseason.
Fresh off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, Baranczyk had a lot of production to replace in the portal. Seniors Raegan Beers and Payton Verhulst were the biggest losses, along with starting point guard Zya Vann, who transferred to Texas.
But OU added some nice pieces in the portal. The latest is Virginia forward Sa’Myah Smith, who started her career at LSU. Smith is an experienced player, entering her fifth season of college basketball. She made 20 starts at Virginia in 2025-26, averaging 7.9 points on 45% shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
“We’re so excited to welcome Sa’Myah to our Oklahoma women’s basketball family,” Baranczyk said in a press release. “She plays incredibly hard, competes on every possession and knows what it takes to win at the highest level. She brings championship experience, toughness and a physical presence that will make an impact for us on both ends of the floor. Sooner Nation is going to love the energy and edge she brings to our program.”
Here’s a look at Oklahoma’s full haul in the transfer portal.
OU Women’s Basketball Transfer Additions
- Keeley Parks (Guard) – From Kansas: Norman, OK native and former five-star recruit (two-time Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year). Averaged 5.1 PPG and 1.1 APG in limited action as a freshman. Homecoming addition who should boost the backcourt. Committed April 13.
- Jordan Speiser (Guard) – From Kansas State: Former McDonald’s All-American and five-star (No. 17 nationally). Averaged 10.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG in 37 games as a freshman. High-upside scorer to pair with OU’s young guards. Committed April 14.
- Isimenme “Isi” Ozzy-Momodu (Forward) – From Maryland (prior JUCO): 6’3″, London, England native. Averaged 8.0 PPG, 6.4 RPG while shooting 57.4% in 2025-26. Brings size, efficiency, and double-double potential to the frontcourt. Committed April 23.
- Sa’Myah Smith (Forward) – From Virginia (ex-LSU, 2023 national champion): 6’2″ veteran from DeSoto, TX (No. 57 nationally in HS). Averaged 7.9 PPG, 6.8 RPG in 23 games (20 starts) last season. Adds experience and rebounding. Committed May 2.