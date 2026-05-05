OU women's basketball adds four players from NCAA Transfer Portal

OU women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk and her staff have been busy this offseason.

Fresh off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances, Baranczyk had a lot of production to replace in the portal. Seniors Raegan Beers and Payton Verhulst were the biggest losses, along with starting point guard Zya Vann, who transferred to Texas.

But OU added some nice pieces in the portal. The latest is Virginia forward Sa’Myah Smith, who started her career at LSU. Smith is an experienced player, entering her fifth season of college basketball. She made 20 starts at Virginia in 2025-26, averaging 7.9 points on 45% shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

“We’re so excited to welcome Sa’Myah to our Oklahoma women’s basketball family,” Baranczyk said in a press release. “She plays incredibly hard, competes on every possession and knows what it takes to win at the highest level. She brings championship experience, toughness and a physical presence that will make an impact for us on both ends of the floor. Sooner Nation is going to love the energy and edge she brings to our program.”

Here’s a look at Oklahoma’s full haul in the transfer portal.

OU Women’s Basketball Transfer Additions