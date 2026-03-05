OU women's basketball blows out Florida in SEC Tournament

It was a dominant start to the postseason for the OU women’s basketball team.

The fifth-seeded Sooners beat Florida 82-64 on Thursday in the second round of the SEC Tournament, thanks to a big second half. With the win, OU will face fourth-seeded LSU on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Florida hung with Oklahoma in the first half, as the Sooners only led 40-38 at the half. But they started the second half on a 10-0 run and eventually outscored the Gators 27-7 in the third quarter. OU closed the game out in the fourth quarter with ease.

OU was led by senior center Raegan Beers, who had 18 points and seven rebounds, despite not playing the entire second quarter.

“Obviously, we’ve got to start better, because there’s obviously some really good teams in this tournament, Florida being one of them,” Beers said after the game on the radio. “So we’ve got another one tomorrow, but I’m proud of us for playing team basketball in the second half.”

Beers also scored her 2,000th career point in the game. She was an efficient 7-of-10 from the field.

“Such a cool achievement,” Beers said. “Not many people I know get to that, but when you have great teammates who surround you who get you the ball, because obviously, a lot of my shots can’t necessarily be created off the dribble, so I can rely a lot on the girls around me to give you the ball and get to those 2000 points.”

A pair of freshmen were also big for the Sooners on Thursday. Starting point guard Aaliyah Chavez had 17 points, while forward Brooklyn Stewart added 12 points and five assists off the bench. Sophomore guard Zya Vann also added 14 points.

As a team, OU did not shoot well from 3. It was just 4-of-19 (21.1%) from beyond the arc. But the Sooners dominated nearly every other aspect of the game, outscoring Florida 48-32 in the paint and out-rebounding the Gators 46-39.

OU and LSU will tipoff at 1:30 p.m. CT on ESPN. The winner would advance to the semi-finals of the SEC Tournament, which would take place on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT.