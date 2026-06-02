OU women's basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk talks about Zya Vann's surprising decision to transfer to Texas

For Jennie Baranczyk, losing starting point guard Zya Vann to the portal was a little surprising. It was even more surprising when Vann chose Oklahoma’s rival, Texas, as her landing spot.

Vann started all 34 games for the Sooners in 2025-26, averaging 10.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. She has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Baranczyk said she wasn’t entirely shocked, even if the destination stings.

“You’re always surprised because it’s not what you want, and at the same time, I think there were probably some signs,” Baranczyk said of Vann. “And do you ever want them to go to your rival? Not necessarily. And at the same time, they’re a really good program. So she had a great two years for us, and obviously, I got to coach her sister for a long time. And so, even though those things hurt, you still wish them well. It’s just the landscape of where we’re at right now.”

Vann was the third member of her family to play at OU. Her father, Bryatt, played under OU men’s basketball coach Billy Tubbs in the 90s, and her sister Skylar earned Big 12 Co-Player of the Year honors for Baranczyk in 2024-25, which made the decision to transfer even more surprising.

For Texas, adding Vann was a no-brainer. She transferred to Texas in April, shortly after OU made the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season. The Longhorns made the Final Four this past season and lost starting point guard Rori Harmon to graduation.

Baranczyk has a close relationship with Texas coach Vic Schaefer, which made for an awkward but lighthearted exchange about Vann this past week in Destin at SEC Spring Meetings.

“He told me not to be mad at him, and I told him I can’t promise that,” Baranczyk said. “We’re all trying to navigate a world, and still you’re really competitive. You want your competitors to do well, but at the end of the day, your still competitors.”

Vann’s addition helps Texas replenish its backcourt with Harmon graduating, and Aaliyah Crump and Jordan Lee transferred to Duke and South Carolina. The Longhorns have reached the Final Four in each of the last two seasons.