OU women's basketball earns 4-seed in NCAA tournament

OU women’s basketball will host the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season and for the third time in five years under coach Jennie Baranczyk.

The Sooners will be a 4-seed in the tournament, facing 13-seed Idaho in the first round on Friday. They will also host 5-seed Michigan State and 12-seed Colorado State in Norman.

This is Oklahoma’s 26th tournament appearance, looking to make its 12th Sweet 16. Last year, OU was a 3-seed, reaching the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013. OU will have to go through 1-seed South Carolina if it wants to reach the Elite Eight. The Sooners beat South Carolina earlier this season in overtime.

If OU advances, it will play in Sacramento. The tournament uses a two-site regional format, with eight teams at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and eight at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Regional play runs March 27–30. The Sooners were hoping to be placed in the Fort Worth regional, with it only being three hours down the road.

Nonetheless, OU is dancing for the fifth consecutive season.