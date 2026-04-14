OU women's basketball earns commitment from former McDonald's All-American in transfer portal

OU women’s basketball has earned its second commitment of the transfer portal with the addition of Kansas State guard Jordan Speiser.

Speiser visited OU over the past weekend. The freshman guard originally entered the portal with a “do not contact” tag. She primarily came off the bench for the Wildcats, averaging 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. She was ranked as the 16th best player in the 2025 class and was a McDonald’s All-American.

The 6-foot-1 guard joins Keeley Parks as the second commitment for OU during this year’s portal cycle. Parks was also a five-star recruit and a McDonald’s All-American in the 2025 class.

That means OU now has five players who were ranked as top 100 players by ESPN in the 2025 class. Coach Jennie Baranczyk is expected to continue to add more players in the portal.