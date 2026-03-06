OU women's basketball falls to LSU in SEC Tournament

OU women’s basketball’s run in the SEC Tournament is over.

The seventh-ranked Sooners got blown out by LSU 112-78 in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. OU struggled to stay in the game from the start, falling behind by nine at the end of the first quarter and 12 at halftime. But it was a 19-3 run by LSU to end the third quarter that was the nail in the coffin for the Sooners.

Freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez led the way for OU, totaling 20 points. The only other Sooner to score double figures was Sahara Williams with 19 points and rebounds.

As a team, the Sooners struggled with shooting. They shot just 36.1% from the field and 23.8% from 3. Seniors Payton Verhulst and Raegan Beers especially struggled in the game. Verhulst was just 3-of-13, including 1-of-6 from 3 with five turnovers. Beers, who got in foul trouble early, was 3-of-6 from the field with only six points.

Meanwhile, LSU shot 52.5% from the field and 54.2% from 3. Flau’jae Johnson scored 21 points for the Tigers, while MiLaysia Fulwiley led the way with 22.

OU will now await its fate in the NCAA Tournament. Despite the loss, the Sooners are still expected to host the first two rounds in Norman. In the latest top 16 national seeding reveal, OU was No. 12, meaning it would be a No. 3 seed.

The selection show for the women’s NCAA Tournament will take place Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.