OU women's basketball falls to South Carolina in Sweet 16 blowout

OU women’s basketball’s season came to an end on Saturday in Sacramento.

The fourth-seeded Sooners got crushed by one-seed South Carolina 94-68 in the Sweet 16. The game was never really close, as Oklahoma fell behind 10-0 to start and was never able to catch up. It was down by 19 at halftime.

Freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez was the lone bright spot for OU. She led the team with 21 points and three assists and two turnovers. Seniors Payton Verhulst and Raegan Beers each reached double-digits. Verhulst scored 12 and Beers scored 14 and grabbed eight rebounds in their final game as Sooners.

As a team, OU really struggled offensively. The Sooners shot just 40% from the field and 32% from 3. Meanwhile, South Carolina shot 51% from the field and a staggering 71% from 4, going 10-of-14. The biggest difference in the game was points off turnovers, with OU losing that statistic 21-7. Oklahoma turned the ball over 15 times compared to 11 for South Carolina.

OU finishes the season 26-8, reaching the Sweet 16 in back-to-back years for the first time since 2010 and 2011. The Sooners have not reached the Elite 8 since 2010, which is also the last time they made the Final Four.