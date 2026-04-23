OU women's basketball hires Jared Boyd as first-ever General Manager

OU has hired Jared Boyd as the first General Manager in the history of the women’s basketball program.

It was announced on Thursday by Vice President and Director of Athletics Roger Denny and head coach Jennie Baranczyk. Boyd joins OU after one season as GM at Texas Tech (2025-26) and five prior years as Chief of Staff for the Lady Raiders under head coach Krista Gerlich.

Boyd brings more than a decade of experience in college basketball operations, administration, and personnel strategy. His background includes serving as Director of Operations at UT Arlington starting in 2018. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Sports and Exercise Science from West Texas A&M (2012) and a master’s in Sports Management from Texas Tech (2015).

In his previous positions, he has managed day-to-day program logistics, practice and travel scheduling, scouting and film coordination, community outreach, public relations, and staff support. According to the press release, Boyd’s responsibilities will include:

Roster management, player acquisition and alignment with the head coach’s vision

Player valuation, analytics and market intelligence

NIL and revenue-sharing strategy

Recruiting operations and relationship management

Player retention, experience and professional pathways

Governance, compliance and risk management

Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu commits to OU

On top of the addition of Boyd, OU also earned a transfer portal commitment on Thursday.

She’s a 6’3″ redshirt junior forward from London, England, who emerged as a reliable interior presence for the Maryland Terrapins in the 2025-26 season. She averaged 8.0 points and 6.4 rebounds per game while shooting 57.4% from the field across 31 games (21 starts), contributing 1.0 blocks per game and recording four double-doubles.

Ozzy-Momodu’s strong presence in the paint and international background will make her a key piece for OU. She will replace Raegan Beers at center.