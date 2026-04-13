OU women's basketball lands former five-star prospect in transfer portal

OU women’s basketball has its first commitment from the transfer portal.

Former five-star and Norman native Keeley Parks has announced her commitment to the Sooners. Parks played her freshman season at Kansas, where she averaged 5.1 points and 1.1 assists per game off the bench. She was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in Oklahoma. She is the all-time leading scorer in Norman High School history with 1,859 career points.

Parks’ commitment comes a week after the portal officially opened. OU has only lost one player to the portal — sophomore starting guard Zya Vann. But the Sooners are also looking to replace senior starters Payton Verhuslt and Raegan Beers. Parks is certainly someone who could end up starting for OU next season, or at the very least be a good rotational piece off the bench.

The former Kansas guard likely won’t be the last addition for the Sooners in the portal. OU is expected to host several more visitors this week. But landing a former Oklahoma preps star is a good start for coach Jennie Baranczyk and her staff.

For more inside info on what OU is doing in the portal, read here.