OU women's basketball looking to secure regional host in final stretch of regular season

OU women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk knows she can’t focus on March just yet.

The fifth-year Oklahoma head coach has her team ranked 10th in the country, boasting an 18-6 record. The six losses have all come against top 20 teams, including four against top-six opponents. The Sooners also have one of the best wins in the country this season, beating No. 3 South Carolina in overtime.

That kind of resume has OU currently projected to host a regional for the second consecutive season. But with five games remaining in the regular season, Baranczyk knows her team still has a lot left to prove to earn one of those top 16 spots.

“I kind of put all of that out of my head when you’re dealing with a team that has never been to Alabama — and we go to Alabama next,” Baranczyk said on Thursday after beating Florida. “So we’ve got to focus on going to Alabama and playing a game there. You kind of forget about everything else and just want them to literally enjoy the moments. We have five conference games left — that’s it. We can’t panic about it. You’ve got to enjoy it.”

Of OU’s final five games, two of them are against top 25 opponents in No. 23 Alabama and No. 22 Tennessee. The Sooners will also face Georgia, Missouri and Arkansas. They will likely be favored in each of the final five games.

If OU can finish out the season strong, there’s a chance it could position itself to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. ESPN currently has the Sooners projected as a No. 4 seed.

“This is the best time of the year,” Baranczyk said. “It’s also the hard time of the year because you can’t quite see March Madness yet — you can’t see all that. But this is when teams separate: they either grow together or grow apart. This is a team that I think really will grow together. We’re learning every game. We start growing apart, then we grow back together — that’s something we’ve got to keep doing. We’ve had a lot of tale-of-two-halves games the last few weeks, especially. We’ve got to learn how to put together a full 40 minutes.”

OU has not played its best basketball as of late, losing a pair of top-five matchups against No. 4 Texas and No. 5 Vanderbilt last week. It bounced back against Florida on Thursday, coming back from 13 down to win at home.

The Sooners will certainly have to play better if they want to win out. And they’re capable of doing so if they shoot better from the 3-point and free-throw lines. But above all, they need to focus on what they control. And that’s the games in front of them.

“We just have to play, have fun, play hard, and love on each other a little bit more. I think they can do that,” Baranczyk said. “They’re just going to find the enjoyment in it, and then you let the form take care of itself. We just have to get better. We’ve got too many areas where we need to improve.Of course we want to host. Of course, we want to win every game we play. But my focus is more on this: How do we get this team to be a better team and keep moving forward?”