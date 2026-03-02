OU women's basketball sitting in good spot to host NCAA Tournament

OU finished its regular season on Sunday, extending its win streak to six, setting itself up nicely to host the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.

The seventh-ranked Sooners beat Missouri 84-78 on the road, improving their record to 23-6 overall and 11-5 in the SEC. They’ve officially locked up the fifth seed in the SEC Tournament, playing on Thursday against the winner of Florida and Mississippi State. But maybe more importantly, it seems as though OU is a lock to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

Oklahoma was ranked 12th in the most recent top 16 seeds, which were released Sunday. That means the Sooners would be a three seed in the tournament. Barring a meltdown in the SEC Tournament, they will likely be playing in Norman, which helped them make the Sweet 16 last year for the first time since 2013.

But for coach Jennie Baranczyk, she still feels like her team has a lot to improve on before the NCAA Tournament.

“Offensively, we need better movement — both player movement and ball movement — and we need to stick with what’s working,” Baranczyk said on Sunday. “Sometimes we overcomplicate things. We’ve got to keep it simple, read the defense, get paint touches and kick out for threes. When we set each other up like that, we’re really good. And that has to be a focus going into the SEC Tournament.”

OU also hopes to improve defensively heading into postseason play.

“We saw it tonight — our focus has to be guarding the ball,” senior center Raegan Beers said. “It starts with keeping people in front of us so we don’t have to rotate and help, because that’s when we give up wide-open shots, whether it’s threes or dump-offs. Whether it’s on the block as a post or out on the perimeter, we’ve got to guard the ball better heading into the SEC Tournament.”

If OU can make a run in the SEC Tournament, it could even move up to being a two seed in the NCAA Tournament. Last year, the Sooners made the semifinals, upsetting Kentucky in the quarterfinals. This year, they will have to go through LSU, which beat OU by 19 in January.

OU will tip off in the SEC Tournament on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. CT in Greenville, S.C. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.