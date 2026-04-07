OU women's basketball transfer portal intel: Are the Sooners really after Audi Crooks?

The transfer portal is officially open. And OU coach Jennie Baranczyk and the Sooners are expected to be aggressive.

Oklahoma is coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances. There’s plenty of momentum in the program, with star guard Aaliyah Chavez returning for the Sooners. But there are also some major holes to fill for OU. The Sooners will be without pillars of the program in center Raegan Beers and guard Payton Verhulst, who both graduated. And starting point guard Zya Vann surprisingly entered the portal on Sunday.

That leaves Baranczyk with a handful of roster spots to fill. Here are some of the names OU might be interested in: