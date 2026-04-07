OU women's basketball transfer portal intel: Are the Sooners really after Audi Crooks?
The transfer portal is officially open. And OU coach Jennie Baranczyk and the Sooners are expected to be aggressive.
Oklahoma is coming off back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances. There’s plenty of momentum in the program, with star guard Aaliyah Chavez returning for the Sooners. But there are also some major holes to fill for OU. The Sooners will be without pillars of the program in center Raegan Beers and guard Payton Verhulst, who both graduated. And starting point guard Zya Vann surprisingly entered the portal on Sunday.
That leaves Baranczyk with a handful of roster spots to fill. Here are some of the names OU might be interested in:
- C Audi Crooks, Iowa State: OU was one of the first schools Crooks was linked to when she entered the portal. But there’s speculation about how interested the Sooners actually are. She does not fit Oklahoma’s fast-paced offense, which is the fastest in the country. But she can score at a high clip, averaging 25.8 points per game, which was the second highest in the country last season. Baranczyk coached Crooks last summer for Team USA. Notre Dame and Maryland are considered top contenders, too, as Crooks will likely demand a high number on the market.
- F Addy Brown, Iowa State: Brown feels like a better fit for Baranczyk’s offense, and it sounds like there is strong mutual interest. Brown averaged 11.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, making her a great Verhulst or Vann replacement. Brown is expected to receive a lot of interest in the portal.
- G Keeley Parks, Kansas: A Norman native, Parks could easily slide into Oklahoma’s rotation. A former five star recruit, Parks chose the Jayhawks over the Sooners last year. She averaged 5.1 points and 1.1 assists per game last year off the bench. Kansas State is considered one of the top targets.
- C Tilda Trygger, NC State: Considered one of the best centers available in the portal, Trygger could be a solid replacement for Beers. She’s 6-foot-6 and averaged 10.6 points and 7 rebounds per game last year. She started 53 games in two years at NC State.
- F Mia Woolfolk, Georgia: A sophomore from Virginia, Woolfolk was arguably Georgia’s best player last season. She averaged 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. She scored 29 on OU in February. Woolfolk is expected to be one of the top players in the portal.
- F Aaliyah Moore, Texas: From Moore High School in Oklahoma, Moore was a starter for the Longhorns in 2024-25 in 19 games before tearing her ACL, leading her to miss the entire 2025-26 season. Still, Moore could provide some quality experience and depth if she opts to return to her home state. She averaged 7.9 points and 4.6 rebounds before her injury.
- G/F Lauren Hurst, Tennessee: Hurst came off the bench for the Lady Vols this season as a true freshman, averaging 2.3 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. At 6-foot-2, she could provide some good depth off the bench as a wing player. She originally had OU in her final few teams during her recruitment.