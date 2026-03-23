OU women's basketball beats Michigan State, advances to Sweet 16

OU is headed to the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season after beating Michigan State 77-71 on Sunday in Norman.

The Sooners fell behind early, trailing after the first quarter 21-16 and 42-37 at the half. OU had 14 turnovers in the first half, which is why it found itself behind in the early part of the game. But a strong third quarter gave Oklahoma a 57-54 lead going into the final quarter.

In the fourth, senior Payton Verhulst and freshman Aaliyah Chavez both made big 3-pointers to help OU secure the lead. Verhulst also hit a pair of free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

OU was led by senior center Raegan Beers, who scored 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Chavez also scored 18 points and had six assists. She was also a perfect 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Verhulst added 12 points and sophomore Zya Vann also had 12 points.

As a team, Oklahoma did not shoot the ball well, going 4-of-22 from 3. But it did shoot well from the free throw line, going 17-of-22 compared to 7-of-16 for Michigan State.

OU will face the winner of 1-seed South Carolina and 9-seed USC, which play on Monday. The time and date of that game is to be determined. The game will be played in Sacramento.