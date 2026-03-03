OU women's basketball's Raegan Beers, Aaliyah Chavez earn All-SEC honors
OU women’s basketball’s Raegan Beers and Aaliyah Chavez both earned All-SEC honors on Tuesday.
Beers was named to the All-SEC First Team, while Chavez was voted to the second team and All-Freshmen team. No other Sooner earned honors this year. The league’s coaches vote on the honors.
The story of the honors, though, was that Chavez was not named the league’s Freshman of the Year, despite tying the conference record for freshman of the week honors. Instead, Vanderbilt’s Aubrey Galvan has won the award.
Chavez led the SEC’s freshmen in points per game by 5.5 points, and ranked second in assists per game and third in steals per game. And was the only freshman in the league named to an All-SEC team. Galvan did not make an All-SEC team.
First Team
- Liv McGill, Florida
- Dani Carnegie, Georgia
- Clara Strack, Kentucky
- Flau’jae Johnson, LSU
- Mikaylah Williams, LSU
- Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss
- Raegan Beers, Oklahoma
- Joyce Edwards, South Carolina
- Madison Booker, Texas
- Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt
Second Team
- Jessica Timmons, Alabama
- Tonie Morgan, Kentucky
- Grace Slaughter, Missouri
- Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma
- Raven Johnson, South Carolina
- Tessa Johnson, South Carolina
- Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina
- Madina Okot, South Carolina
- Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee
- Rori Harmon, Texas
- Ny’Ceara Pryor, Texas A&M