OU women's basketball's Raegan Beers, Aaliyah Chavez earn All-SEC honors

OU women’s basketball’s Raegan Beers and Aaliyah Chavez both earned All-SEC honors on Tuesday.

Beers was named to the All-SEC First Team, while Chavez was voted to the second team and All-Freshmen team. No other Sooner earned honors this year. The league’s coaches vote on the honors.

The story of the honors, though, was that Chavez was not named the league’s Freshman of the Year, despite tying the conference record for freshman of the week honors. Instead, Vanderbilt’s Aubrey Galvan has won the award.

Chavez led the SEC’s freshmen in points per game by 5.5 points, and ranked second in assists per game and third in steals per game. And was the only freshman in the league named to an All-SEC team. Galvan did not make an All-SEC team.

First Team

Liv McGill, Florida

Dani Carnegie, Georgia

Clara Strack, Kentucky

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU

Mikaylah Williams, LSU

Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

Raegan Beers, Oklahoma

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina

Madison Booker, Texas

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt

Second Team