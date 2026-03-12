Owen Heinecke NFL Draft status: Oklahoma linebacker weighs legal action

Owen Heinecke is focused on the NFL -- for now. The OU linebacker participated in the school's pro day on Thursday. He also participated in the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine since the end of Oklahoma's season. He did all of this despite there still being a chance he could return to OU next season. Heinecke petitioned for another season of college football, which was denied by the NCAA. He then appealed the decision, which was also denied. Still, he could take legal action if he wanted to. Many players in similar situations have and have won in court, giving them another year of eligibility. On Thursday, Heinecke explained his situation.