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Owen Heinecke vs. NCAA: Where things stand in appeal process
Owen Heinecke’s legal fight with the NCAA over his eligibility for one final season at Oklahoma has dragged on for months, and it’s about to drag on longer.
In April, Judge Thad Balkman ruled in Heinecke’s favor, granting a preliminary injunction that has let him practice and will eventually allow him play for OU this upcoming season. Since then, the two sides have been stuck arguing over the official written order, known as a journal entry, that memorializes that ruling from April 16. Once that journal entry is officially filed, it would allow the NCAA to formally appeal the decision to a higher court.
To be clear, as things stand right now, Heinecke can participate in team activities, including practice and games. But the NCAA has continued to try and stop that, wanting to take the case to the Oklahoma Supreme Court. The NCAA’s original appeal was thrown out due to filing prematurely — before the journal entry was filed. That has caused a delay in the appeals process.
Once a final journal entry is filed, the NCAA will have 30 days to file a proper appeal. That appeal could take months to resolve. It might never reach the Oklahoma Supreme Court due to the amount of delays at this point in time.
The injunction stays in effect the entire time, so Heinecke can keep playing until there’s a new ruling, which may never come before the season ends.
Heinecke vs. NCAA timeline
- March 23, 2026: Heinecke files suit and requests a temporary injunction with an emergency hearing.
- April 16, 2026: Evidentiary hearing held. Balkman rules for Heinecke from the bench.
- April 17, 2026: Court issues a handwritten Summary Order.
- April 20-27, 2026: NCAA files a premature appeal. Oklahoma Supreme Court eventually dismisses it for lack of an appealable order.
- May 20, 2026: Heinecke files his Motion to Settle Journal Entry, along with his proposed order.
- June 8, 2026: NCAA responds with its own version, but accidentally attaches two copies of the same document instead of a proper redline.
- July 23, 2026: Heinecke’s reply calls out the error.
- July 28, 2026: NCAA files a Notice of Errata to fix it, two days before the scheduled hearing.
- July 29, 2026: Heinecke’s lawyers ask to continue (delay) the hearing, arguing two days isn’t enough time to review NCAA’s changes.
- July 29, 2026: The judge’s office confirms the hearing has been pushed to sometime in September.
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