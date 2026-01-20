Owen Heinecke waiting on NCAA decision, gives his pitch for another year of eligibility

Owen Heinecke waiting on NCAA decision, gives his pitch for another year of eligibilityby: George Stoia11 minutes agoGeorgeStoiaRead In AppOklahoma Sooners linebacker Owen Heinecke (38) and defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) celebrate in front of Michigan Wolverines tight end Jalen Hoffman (42) during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Michigan Wolverines at Gaylord Family √ê Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. Oklahoma won 24-13.