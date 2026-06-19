'Pass the Torch': OU's 1994 champions return to Omaha to watch a team that looks just like them

OMAHA, Neb. – Thirty-two years later, the 1994 OU baseball team is as tight as ever. The program’s last national championship team has a group chat with more than 30 former players and coaches. They talk weekly, and during baseball season, even more often. This week, the group chat has been especially active as they’ve watched this year’s OU baseball team go on an improbable run to the College World Series, a path that feels familiar to the 1994 team. Bucky Buckles has been one of the loudest voices in it. The former closer — who set a school and Big Eight record with 14 saves that season, then got the final out of the national title game — has been texting his old teammates, telling them what he’s been telling anyone who would listen: this group reminds him of theirs.