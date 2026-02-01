Patty Gasso on turning the page from Joe Castiglione to Roger Denny at OU

If there’s any OU head coach that might be linked more with Joe Castiglione, it just could be softball coach Patty Gasso.

A tremendous relationship that has resulted in national championships, conference championships and countless All-Americans.

It’s going to feel strange to be at Love’s Field and see someone else besides Castiglione, but we’ve entered that stage.

Castiglione will no longer be the one calling the shots at OU, with Roger Denny coming in as the athletic director Feb. 15.

If it’s going to feel strange for fans, Gasso gave an insight as to what it’s going to feel like for her in 2026 and beyond.

“It’s bittersweet because Joe and I spent 30 years together,” Gasso said. “There have been good times and not so good times, like hard conversations. So I really grew with Joe a lot, and I’ve gotten to know his wife and his family and him on a personal level. As I had to grow up to know that the AD is a counterpart — I could be a friend with an AD. It’s not like you’re here and you’re here.

“So we found that common ground, which is wonderful. So it’s bittersweet to see this happen, but anybody that retires, I’m like, ‘Hooray for you. Right on.’”

Turning the page, though, Gasso is eager to work with Denny and get a feel of who he is and what he’s about. Of course, Denny was not bashful in throwing the term dynasty around at his introductory press conference last week.

No sport at OU epitomizes that more than softball. OU begins its quest for national championship No. 9 this week with the 2026 season beginning and a fifth in six seasons.

Now it’s the Denny era.

“But Roger comes in and the first words he said to us when we were sitting as a coaching group, he talked about where he came from, which was really impressive to me,” Gasso said. “That he came from not a lot and worked his way. He talked about blue collar, hard work, grind, head down. He doesn’t seem like he says a lot. He’s more of a doer. He toured our facility. I got to talk with him more. I got to meet his wife. They’re the most normal, regular couple. He doesn’t flash much.

“He’s just a normal, regular guy, which I love. So I think he’s going to be a hard, hard worker and it just seems like we’re going towards more of business, and that’s the way college sports is going. So he seems like just a smart, no nonsense, but easy-going businessman that’s going to help take this program of OU athletics to a new place.”