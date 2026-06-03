Patty Gasso ready to hit ‘reset’ button for OU softball, find transfer portal pieces

You’re almost through it, OU softball fans. Almost through one of the stranger weeks in a long, long time.

When you get so accustomed to making the Women’s College World Series, it can, understandably, feel weird to not be there.

With OU being upset by Mississippi State at Love’s Field, the Sooners did not punch their ticket to Devon Park.

Instead, they’ve been at home and will be at home to watch Texas battle Texas Tech for the second season in a row in the championship series.

Nobody wanted that Sunday to occur at Love’s Field. However, sometimes that is exactly what you never knew you needed.

“At the same time, sometimes something like this has to happen to wake you up and know that it’s time to reset the program,” said head coach Patty Gasso to Chris Plank on KREF on Tuesday. “That’s what we have found out. We have had long talks with the staff on things we want to do different and maybe get back to the Championship Mindset grind, tough type of players we’re used to.”

It is the first WCWS without OU since 2015, and we all know about the unprecedented run of four straight championships (2021-24).

Now? About getting back to that spot. Whether it is through development of what is on campus or finding it in the portal, time to get this train rolling again.

And another incredibly dynamic freshman class is about to hit Norman.

“Our high school class is extremely important as they were this last season,” Gasso said. “This class coming in will be as important, as effective. We believe that, excited to reset. We all kind of looked in the mirror and like, what happened here? Kinda understand and know what we have to do different.

“Usually at the end of the season, I am just completely zonked out, done. I would like to get on the field right now just to make it right. I don’t like when things end wrong. This ended very wrong.”

So now we turn to the portal for OU. The window officially opens June 8, but players have been announcing their intentions like crazy in the last week.

How active are the Sooners going to be?

“We definitely are going to take a look-see in the portal to see what we can find, for sure,” Gasso said. “We don’t need a lot, don’t need much at all. Will be looking, paying attention. We’ve got good young pitchers coming in. We’ve got an unbelievable outfielder coming in.

“Probably going to need a backup catcher, potentially. Looking for a potential pitcher that fits our needs and joining our crew. Maybe with experience and showing success in college so far. Maybe a couple of speedy runners, somebody coming off the bench and knows that is their job.”

OU has had three players announce their intention to depart (Tia Milloy, Berkley Zache, Riley Zache) and everybody is wondering if rumors will come to fruition or just be rumors.

Buckle up for what should be a pretty intense time for the program during the next 2-3 weeks.