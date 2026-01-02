Porter Moser gives status updates on Kai Rogers, Dayton Forsythe for OU

You never want to say injuries happened at a right time, but if there was any time, the last two weeks were circled for OU basketball.

The Sooners had already gone through their non-conference ‘pick ‘em’ games and were going to stack up wins no matter who was in the lineup the last two weeks.

Still, you wanted to see some improvement when it came to guard Dayton Forsythe and center Kai Rogers.

Both have been dealing with ankle injuries. And Forsythe is actually battling both ankles having issues.

As OU gets ready for SEC play to begin this weekend, though, sounds like it is as close to full strength as it can be.

“He’ll be available. Kai will be available,” head coach Porter Moser told SoonerScoop. “Dayton’s probable. He’s probable. But Kai’s back. Kai’s back. He’s feeling good. He’s done everything. Dayton’s probable. We’ll see.”

Ole Miss (8-5) at OU (10-3)

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

TV: SEC Network

Forsythe has missed the last two games after leaving in the first half of a win against Kansas City on Dec. 16. Rogers missed Monday’s victory after injuring his ankle last Monday in the second half against Stetson (Dec. 22).

It’s not necessarily the eye-popping numbers that mean so much, but the depth. Any minutes for Rogers are valuable, and he needs to be a part of the rotation in SEC play.

Rogers is averaging 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Forsythe is at 4.7 points and 2.1 rebounds and just under two assists.

What Moser has learned…

“I feel, at times, we’re getting better defensively. We’ve shown flashes of it. I really think they’ve taken care of the ball. That will be a key against Ole Miss. Ole Miss thrives on turning you over and converting. They’re really good at it. X and Nijel have been really solid in that, taking care of the ball, being efficient.

“I think for us? Our bench has gotten better, looking back to the beginning of non-conference. Adding Jadon Jones, getting him healthy, gives you a veteran guy. I think Kuol Atak is growing in terms of his game. You have some depth now at the five with Kirill and Kai. Jeff has been playing solid. What I’ve learned, too, is that through time, our bench has gotten more experience and that is going to help us going forward.” – Moser