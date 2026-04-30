Post-spring practice OU football depth chart projection

OU football spring practice is over in Norman. The Sooners wrapped up their offseason practices a week ago and now look to summer workouts before starting fall camp ahead of the 2026 season. There are still plenty of position battles that will linger into fall camp. But the spring did provide an opportunity to clear up some questions on the depth chart. SoonerScoop's George Stoia took his best guess at what the depth chart looks like post-spring practice. Here's what he believes the depth chart might look like as the team heads into the summer.