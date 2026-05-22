Ranking OU football's 2026 SEC opponents from most to least difficult

OU enters its third season in the SEC with maybe its toughest schedule yet. The 2026 slate includes road trips to Georgia and Missouri, bookending the conference slate, a Red River Rivalry game against a Texas team that beat the Sooners a year ago, and two CFP programs — Texas A&M and Ole Miss — coming to Norman in November. Of the nine conference opponents OU will face, five finished with 10 or more wins in 2025. Here is OU football's SEC schedule ranked from most to least difficult, according to SoonerScoop's George Stoia.