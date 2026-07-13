Relive the best of OU in 2025-26 on SEC Network

It’s time for OU day on SEC Network. You might have noticed in the last week, the channel has dedicated 24 hours to a particular program.

The Sooners? That’s coming up Monday. And it’s not a bad selection, giving you an idea of the type of year the program had.

A couple of national championships highlighted, obviously, with women’s gymnastics and the baseball team.

Some big-time football victories. One early vs. Michigan that let us know what quarterback John Mateer is all about. One late that let us know what that month of November was going to be about.

Hardwood memories like the night Aaliyah Chavez went nuts in overtime to take down No. 2 South Carolina. Switch it over to the men, and how about Derrion Reid and his 3-pointer in the final seconds of an overtime win at Texas?

It is based on Eastern time, so technically, it’s going to start at 11 p.m. CT on Sunday and end at 11 p.m. CT on Monday night. Still, got some time to kill coming up? Sit down and relive the year that was in Norman.

The Sooners have been spotlighted in some losses throughout the last week. Now? Time to flip that script and enjoy the day on SEC Network.

Schedule

11 p.m.-2 a.m.: Game 1, Men’s College World Series, OU vs. North Carolina

2 a.m.-4 a.m.: Women’s soccer – Florida at OU

4 a.m.-7 a.m.: Football – OU at Tennessee

7 a.m.-9 a.m.: Women’s basketball – South Carolina at OU

9 a.m.-11 a.m.: Men’s basketball – OU at Texas

11 a.m.-11:30: All-Access – Spring football

11:30-1 p.m.: Women’s gymnastics – LSU at OU

1 p.m.-3 p.m.: Softball – OU at Texas

3 p.m.-6 p.m.: Football – Michigan at OU

6 p.m.-8 p.m.: Women’s gymnastics – National Championship

8 p.m.-11 p.m.: Game 3, Men’s College World Series, OU vs. North Carolina