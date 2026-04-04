Report: Does OU basketball have its general manager?

It was always sort of funny that OU basketball named Trae Young as assistant general manager last spring. The former OU star is doing all he can to help the program.

Assistant, but there was no true general manager. Assistant coach Brock Morris has done as much as humanly possible to help, but there wasn’t a guy in the full-time role.

But maybe that is changing.

Multiple reports came out Saturday that Clemson general manager Lucas McKay is leaving the Tigers and headed to the Sooners. No role is officially confirmed, but you would feel pretty confident McKay could be the general manager for OU.

McKay was the general manager for the Tigers and worked under Clemson coach Brad Brownell for 13 of the past 16 seasons, and followed Brownell here from Wright State in 2010.

McKay left Brownell’s staff in 2019 to be an assistant coach at University of Missouri-Kansas City and spent three seasons there before returning to Clemson as the director of recruiting. A big part of his job was networking with agents and others within the college basketball industry to put Clemson in advantageous positioning with the transfer portal.

First-year athletic director Roger Denny talked about head coach Porter Moser needing more resources.

This would be the definition of that.

“It’s been a great partnership right from the gate, the jump,” Moser said. “He made it really clear about the vision and of where we want to go. He’s made it really clear that we have to up the resources put into men’s basketball, and I really appreciated that. I know he comes from Illinois, and that program—basketball program—the investment made, and what I love about the partnership is how competitive he is right now to wanting not just men’s basketball but all the sports (to succeed).

“Our conversations, our partnership we had the last couple weeks has been really competitive about evening the playing field in terms of what we all have, and he wants to win. He wants to win, and I love that. I love that.”

OU, for what it’s worth, is still playing. The Sooners (21-15) are going for The Crown championship Sunday afternoon on FOX.

The transfer portal window opens Tuesday.