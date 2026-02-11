Report: OU to hire Michigan's LaMar Morgan as defensive backs coach

OU is set to hire Michigan’s LaMar Morgan as its next defensive backs coach, according to the Oklahoma Breakdown.

The Sooners have been searching for a replacement for Jay Valai, who had been the cornerbacks coach since 2022, after he left for a job with the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago. And they have landed on Morgan, who was Michigan’s defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach the past two seasons.

Morgan arrived at Michigan from the University of Louisiana program, where he spent two seasons (2022-23) as the defensive coordinator and secondary coach. Before that, he was the cornerbacks coach at Vanderbilt in 2021. He also spent time at Louisiana-Monroe (2016-17) and Houston (2018). He began his career as a graduate assistant at Vanderbilt in 2012. A standout safety at Louisiana Lafayette, Morgan played four years of college football (2003-07). He is from Copperas Cove, Texas.

He will take over a talented room that returns two starters in Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory. Morgan will also have plenty of young talent, as the Sooners added two corners through the transfer portal and two incoming freshmen. And he will have big shoes to fill, as Valai was considered one of the best cornerbacks coaches in the country.

Morgan is the second assistant coach Brent Venables has hired this offseason. He joins new tight ends coach Jason Witten, who was hired to replace Joe Jon Finley, who was let go after five seasons in Norman.