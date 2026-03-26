Report: Pitching coach Jen Rocha to return to OU softball this weekend

Coming off maybe the best weekend of the season for OU softball pitching, the news just got better.

Pitching coach Jen Rocha is set to return to the program this weekend, first reported by OU radio play-by-play announcer Toby Rowland on Thursday afternoon. Pitching coach, but Rocha has meant a lot more to the Sooners than just that.

Rocha, who has been with the program throughout the legendary championship run, has not been with the team during this season because of a health matter. Head coach Patty Gasso had to act fast, naming Karlie Keeney as the interim pitching coach just days before the season began.

There might have been some early hiccups, but OU is rolling right now. At 32-2 overall and 6-0 in the SEC, the Sooners are on a 21-game winning streak.

And Keeney is starting to find her groove.

“It’s been a savior for us, really, and she really has a love for this program and Coach Rocha,” said Gasso on Wednesday. “As soon as I asked her, it was, she just kind of burst out in tears and said, ‘I will do it.’ And from that moment on, it was like, ‘OK,’ hurry up, go home, get your stuff, drive back here.’ Like, really pressing her.

“I think she has really improved on her pitch calling as we’ve gone along. She does a really good job of communicating with pitchers, asking them, ‘What do you want here? What kind of combos are you looking for?’ So she’s gotten better and I’ve gotten better. We’ve gotten better together as we’ve gone along.”

The OU pitching staff is throwing as well as it has all season. Audrey Lowry has cemented herself as the ace, while Miali Guachino has positioned herself as the No. 2.

However, this last series at Ole Miss, you started to see the building of a true staff.

“Every week we’re getting more connected as a pitching stuff, especially with Karlie,” Lowry said. “It’s just been great to get with her and every day we challenge each other. So it’s been good.”

Sydney Berzon had her best outing of the season, throwing 4.1 innings and allowing three hits and striking out three without allowing an earned run.

Add all of that and now with Rocha returning? Things are trending in the right direction for the Sooners, who have been led by an historic offensive output through the initial 34 games.

OU takes on the Tigers in a three-game set in Baton Rouge. Game times are set for 6 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday (SEC Network) and 11 a.m. Sunday (ESPN).