Rested, now time for the grind, stretch run for OU softball

It was the final time that OU softball head coach Patty Gasso could give some of her players just a little bit of rest.

No, seriously, that is it. Because from this point forward, it is the grind. And, hopefully, the grind to Oklahoma City.

Georgia for three games in Norman. Three in College Station at Texas A&M next week, and then the SEC Tournament at Kentucky in two weeks.

So Gasso managed Tuesday in a different way. A lot of starters getting some time off. Needing that break, needing the recharge.

Perhaps nobody has needed it more than junior Kasidi Pickering. A constant for the Sooners, she has actually not been in the lineup for the last two games.

There is a reason for that. And no cause for concern going forward, Gasso said.

“I think sometimes there are players like Pick — she was just a phenomenal freshman, phenomenal sophomore,” Gasso said. “‘What else can I do to be better than what I’ve done?’ Maybe there’s some pressing and softball doesn’t become as fun anymore, because it’s pressing and you go home and you think about it. ‘What do I need to do?’ and ‘How do I need to be different?’ It just means she cares about it a lot so it’s just giving her a breather and take pressure off herself and just get her to a place where she’s hungry to want to get after it again. Not that she isn’t right now, I just think there’s a little bit of healing time we need right now and that’s important.”

“I care more about these young women as women than I do what they can give us on the field. I’ve dealt with this with Jayda Coleman, Jocy Alo, I’ve dealt with all fo them, Keilani Ricketts, it’s been going on forever. It’s usually the elite players that are like. ‘What else can I do?’ So she’s going to be just fine and we are gonna be just fine.”

It allowed for some of the younger players to get their crack at things. That is, of course, important because you’re going to need everybody to try to get national championship No. 9 going forward.

And OU is one home run away from history, as is Kendall Wells. The Sooners tied their own NCAA record (2021), now with 161 home runs this season. Wells is at 34 home runs, next one will set the OU single-season mark.

Scouting the Dawgs

Did OU fans enjoy that three-game set between Georgia and Texas? The Bulldogs are for real despite losing two of three in Athens.

Lose one game by being thrown out at the plate for the final out. Then hit a two-run shot to tie the game in the seventh in another, only to lose in the eighth.

A funny thing can happen like that, where you can get more respect in a loss. Arkansas might be feeling that after last weekend at OU. And UGA can say the same.

It is not coming to Norman just to be smoked for three games.

“They’re good, got really good pitching,” Gasso told SoonerScoop. “They’ve got a team that’s been around. They’ve got a really good young pitcher that a lot of people recruited. that’s showing well, but they’ve got a lefty returner that is very, very good. Tony Baldwin is very, very good at his job and he gets hitters to hit, and they can swing it, and they’re showing their numbers are very good on defense.

“They’re finding ways to beat teams and we’re going to have to pitch very, very well. And we’re gonna have to find ways to get on base, score some runs. They’re a very, very good team. I think, probably underrated, or people don’t look at them close enough. They should be looking closer. They’re really good.”

Game 1 is 6:30 p.m. Friday, followed by 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday for the regular season home finale.