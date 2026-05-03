Road for OU softball in SEC Tournament is must-see TV

Let’s play a game of ‘would you rather’ when it comes to OU softball. The Sooners earned their second straight outright SEC regular season championship by sweeping a doubleheader at Texas A&M on Saturday.

OU is 48-7 overall and 20-4 in the SEC. The Sooners did not lose one series in conference play and earned four sweeps along the way.

OU is the No. 1 seed, followed by Alabama at 19-5 and No. 2. Might we see the Sooners and Crimson Tide in Saturday’s championship? Hmm.

But first, the path to get there? Buckle up.

Quarterfinals: LSU or Georgia

OK. How is that for an 8/9 matchup between the Tigers and Bulldogs? Both squads are on pace to be among the 16 regional hosts, but all that does is net you a quarterfinal spot against the top-seeded Sooners.

OU took two of three in Baton Rouge earlier this season. The Tigers, though, have been playing outstanding ever since. LSU has won five in a row and is 14-4 since Miali Guachino threw her seven-inning complete game to guarantee the series win.

The Sooners swept UGA in Norman last weekend. But the Bulldogs responded in a huge way. After losing Game 1 to Florida, Georgia stormed back to win Game 2. And then, run-ruled the Gators in the final game of the regular season.

Semifinals: Texas or Tennessee

The Longhorns are the four seed, followed by the Vols at No. 5. Oh, the storylines here. OU took two of three in Austin last month. The Texas offense is sputtering. The Horns were shutout at home three times in the last month (once by OU). Texas lost two of three against Arkansas in Austin to close out the regular season.

Oh, what are the chances we can get Karlyn Pickens and Sage Mardjetko against the Sooners again? Tennessee was the No. 1 team in the country once upon a time but hasn’t played like that in a minute. The Vols, to their credit, did take two of three against Alabama last week. Sign everybody up for Kendall Wells/Ella Parker/Gabbie Garcia vs. Pickens and Mardjetko.

Championship: Alabama or Florida

The back half of OU’s SEC schedule was brutal… and fun. But two teams missing? The Tide and the Gators. It is just a special moment when any of these three teams get together.

What better way to cement yourself as the No. 1 overall seed than for OU to get a crack at one of these teams 4 p.m. Saturday.

SEC Tournament gets underway Tuesday from Lexington, Ky. OU is set to play the final game Thursday evening at approximately 7 p.m.