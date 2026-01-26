Roger Denny describes hierarchy of OU athletic department as 'a partnership'

The OU athletic department is starting to look a lot different than it did a few years ago. Long-time athletics director Joe Castiglione is set to retire at the end of the academic year after 28 years in the position. And replazing him will be Illinois Deputy Director of Athletics Roger Denny, who was officially hired on Friday. Denny was chosen among over 40 candidates for the job, with special advisor to the president Randall Stephenson leading the search.