Sooner Scoop Football
Roger Denny explains how he will help OU football as athletics director
Roger Denny is not a stranger when it comes to working with a college football program. OU’s new athletics director was the vice president of athletics and football administrator at Illinois before being hired in January to be Oklahoma’s new AD. Denny’s plan for helping OU football starts with two things: recruiting infrastructure and player development, and he's already seen both at work, as he’s gotten to know coach Brent Venables and GM Jim Nagy.