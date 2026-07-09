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Roger Denny explains how he will help OU football as athletics director 

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George Stoia@GeorgeStoia
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Roger Denny Jim Nagy
Oklahoma Athletic Director Roger Denny and General Manager Jim Nagy attending OU spring football media day. Photo by Carey Murdock/SoonerScoop

Roger Denny is not a stranger when it comes to working with a college football program.  OU’s new athletics director was the vice president of athletics and football administrator at Illinois before being hired in January to be Oklahoma’s new AD. Denny’s plan for helping OU football starts with two things: recruiting infrastructure and player development, and he's already seen both at work, as he’s gotten to know coach Brent Venables and GM Jim Nagy.

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