Roger Denny Q&A: OU athletics director dishes on Bedlam, Owen Heincke, football stadium project

OU athletics director Roger Denny has been on the job for two months now. And he's had his hands full. Whether it's dealing with Learfield being bought by a new private equity firm or trying to get Bedlam football back on the schedule, Denny has been hard at work. On Tuesday in Tulsa, before Oklahoma's baseball game against OSU, Denny spoke with local reporters about a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights from Denny's media session.